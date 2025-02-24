San Antonio’s average last freeze falls on Monday, but we won’t let our guard down just yet

SAN ANTONIO – This past week featured multiple mornings of freezing temperatures, but we’ll quickly warm things up for the last few days of February.
These spring-like temperatures may have you wondering: are we finished with freezing temperatures for the winter season? History tells us that the average last freeze in San Antonio, according to a 30-year average, occurs in late February. In fact, if we had to put a date on it, it would fall on Feb. 24.
While there are no indications of another freeze in the foreseeable future, we’ve seen our last freeze occur well into the month of March - and even April - in years past!
LOCATION MATTERS
It is important to note that while the last freeze in San Antonio rests on Feb. 24, if you live outside the city center, your last freeze maybe later in the year.
For example, the last freeze is likely to happen earlier for areas inside Loop 410 but later for Stone Oak, Timberwood Park, Helotes, Boerne and other areas at higher elevations.
Here’s a look at specific dates across the KSAT 12 viewing area:
Keep in mind that these are just the averages over 30 years.
LATEST LAST FREEZE
A strong cold front can occur as late as mid-spring. In fact, the latest last freeze of the season for San Antonio occurred on April 3, 1987!
Here’s a look at the top five latest last freezes on record in the Alamo City:
Temperatures in San Antonio will stay well above freezing for the foreseeable future, but we’ll keep you posted on any changes as we get closer to mid-to-late March.
