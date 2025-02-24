Warmer temperatures ahead for Texas, drought conditions may persist

With the spring equinox on March 20 and meteorological spring on March 1 approaching quickly, the season of renewal is just around the corner.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center (NOAA) released the 2025 spring outlook, and it’s great news for anyone tired of winter!

Temperature outlook

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center temperature outlook for March, April and May. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The latest spring temperature outlook is good news for Texas residents. Forecasts suggest above-average temperatures across much of the South, with Texas experiencing a significant rise in warmth.

There’s a 50 to 60% chance that temperatures will be warmer than usual across much of the state, particularly in southern Texas and along the Gulf Coast.

This is a welcome change for those who recently endured colder-than-usual conditions this last winter with multiple rounds of wintry precipitation and cold temperatures.

Texans can expect milder and more pleasant spring weather as temperatures rise. Get ready for a season of warmth and sunshine!

Precipitation outlook

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center precipitation outlook for March, April and May. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Looking ahead at the spring forecast for Texas, the state is expected to face warmer-than-usual temperatures, with above-normal warmth likely across much of the South.

However, the precipitation outlook isn’t as promising. Much of Texas, along with the Southwest and Southern Plains, is forecast to experience drier-than-usual conditions, which could exacerbate the ongoing drought.

The Southern Plains and parts of Texas, including the Valley, will likely see new drought development, adding to the already challenging dry conditions.

While areas like the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley are expected to receive above-average rain and snow, Texas won’t be so lucky. The state’s dry pattern is expected to persist for several months with limited relief.

Drought details

The latest drought map as of 2/20/25. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

In the short term, drought conditions have worsened across Texas, and the outlook suggests they may continue to intensify before any improvement is seen.

This serves as a reminder that while long-term forecasts provide general trends, Texas weather can be unpredictable, and staying informed about sudden changes is wise.

As spring progresses, Texas residents should also prepare for an elevated risk of severe weather, with the potential for active storm systems near the Valley.

Although this spring is expected to be warmer and drier than usual, it’s important to remember that long-term forecasts indicate trends, not daily specifics.

While we’re likely to experience above-normal temperatures and dry conditions, there could still be occasional cold fronts or periods of rain, including sudden storms that could lead to flash flooding.

What does this mean for San Antonio?

A seasonal outlook is not the same as a daily forecast.

These outlooks highlight trends and general expectations over an extended period by comparing them to previous seasons and what has happened. While our area is expected to experience above-average temperatures and drier conditions, occasionally cooler air and wetter weather are still possible.

Heating and cooling companies, insurance agencies, and other planning purposes typically use these forecasts.

For up-to-date daily forecasts, be sure to check KSAT Weather.