Strong/severe storms could interupt weekend plans

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

THURSDAY: Warm and humid, small 10-20% storm chance

STORM CHANCE HIGHEST FRIDAY-SATURDAY AM: Some could be strong/severe

MUCH COOLER BY SUNDAY: You’ll have to dig out a jacket

FORECAST

Today is just a 20% chance of a rogue storm, but odds are higher by Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.

Cloud coverage will depart the area by mid-morning allowing fot it to warm up. Temperatures will sore into the 80 snad 90s for most of South Texas

STORM CHANCE HIGHEST FRIDAY NIGHT

Friday is the day we’ll highlight for storms, however. This is when the chances jump into the ‘scattered’ range. Severe weather will be a possibility Friday afternoon, evening, and through Saturday morning. We’ll be monitoring for damaging gusts and large hail.

It’s worth noting that the heaviest rainfall will fall north of our area, but some places could pick up some more much-needed rain.

Severe storms possible in South-Central Texas Friday night. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

ATTENDING NCAA MARCH MADNESS MUSIC FEST OR VALERO TEXAS OPEN ON FRIDAY?

Keep an eye on the forecast and check back with us. Weather could impact these events. We’re particularly concerned for those attending the free outdoor Doechii and Pitbull concert Friday night, when severe storms are possible.

Music fest (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

WEEKEND BRINGS BIG COOL-DOWN, DIG OUT YOUR JACKETS

Lingering storms are possible Saturday morning, but most of the day will be sunny and cooler with temperatures in the 70s on Saturday. By Sunday morning, many of us will dip into the 40s - The Hill Country may even see 30s. It’ll be windy, too, with gusts from the north of up to 30-35 mph over the weekend.

7 day forecast as of 4/3/25. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

