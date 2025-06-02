One more window for rain, before heat high takes over

Heat high builds by the end of the work week.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

NORTHERN LIGHTS: Visible just north of SA, one more chance tonight

STORMS POSSIBLE TUE/WED: Isolated activity, but a lucky few will get rain

HEAT HIGH: By Thursday, the heat high will build

FORECAST

As we enter June, just like clockwork, our old foe the heat high is poised to make an appearance this week. That means temperatures will get hot by the weekend.

NORTHERN LIGHTS

A rather large geomagnetic storm produced visible northern lights as far south as north Texas and even some faint colors all the way down to Austin. San Antonio just missed out. That’ll likely be the case tonight, too, but another round of northern lights is expected for a large portion of the country.

SMALL RAIN CHANCES

This evening, those along the Rio Grande could see a few storms move in from West Texas and Mexico. These storms will stay west of San Antonio. By Tuesday, however, the storms will move a little closer. Storm chances sit at 20% on Tuesday and go up a bit on Wednesday. Either way, the activity will be isolated. Only a lucky few will get rainfall.

Rain chances this week (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

HEAT HIGH RETURNS

Unfortunately, the heat high will make its first June appearance by Thursday. It’ll build some by the weekend, upping high temperatures to around 100°. Humidity will also be around, meaning heat index values will be well above 100°.

Temperatures ramp up by the weekend (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

