KSAT Connect users capture rainbows, lightning, quick downpours and more

Showers and storms rolled through Sunday evening producing a quick downpour

Shelby Ebertowski, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

KSAT Connect viewers captured stunning images of rainbows, quick downpours and more after Sunday afternoon’s storms. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The active week for South Texas continues. However, Sunday afternoon brought a quick refresh of showers and thunderstorms.

KSAT Connect viewers captured stunning images of rainbows, quick downpours and more after Sunday afternoon’s storms.

Although San Antonio received plenty of rain last week on Thursday, it was good to get a quick shower and downpour that didn’t last for hours.

Here is a peak at some of the rainfall totals from Sunday evening:

Brief pop up showers and storms gave a quick rinse for San Antonio. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Check out some of these KSAT Connect pictures of rainbows and Mammatus clouds viewers have sent:

Double rainbow after the storm tonight, 6/15/25, around 8:16pm in Floresville TX.
SKZ
SKZ

0
Poth

0
Poth
Storming 🌧️ Day with a beautiful ☀️ sunset peeking through…
SANDY14
SANDY14

0
Magnolia

0
Magnolia
There was an earth shattering kaboom.
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

0
Stone Oak

0
Stone Oak
Beautiful rainbow after another round of storms here in Jourdanton
Nsantos
Nsantos

0
Amphion

0
Amphion
Beautiful feel
WEEinthecity

0
League City

0
League City
Clouds looking west from Southside
Jacklyn H
Jacklyn H

0
Mission del Lago

0
Mission del Lago
Storming 🌧️ Day with a beautiful ☀️ sunset peeking through…
SANDY14
SANDY14

0
Magnolia

0
Magnolia

