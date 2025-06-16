KSAT Connect users capture rainbows, lightning, quick downpours and more

SAN ANTONIO – The active week for South Texas continues. However, Sunday afternoon brought a quick refresh of showers and thunderstorms.
KSAT Connect viewers captured stunning images of rainbows, quick downpours and more after Sunday afternoon’s storms.
Although San Antonio received plenty of rain last week on Thursday, it was good to get a quick shower and downpour that didn’t last for hours.
Here is a peak at some of the rainfall totals from Sunday evening:
Check out some of these KSAT Connect pictures of rainbows and Mammatus clouds viewers have sent:
