KSAT Connect users capture rainbows, lightning, quick downpours and more

(Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

KSAT Connect viewers captured stunning images of rainbows, quick downpours and more after Sunday afternoon’s storms.

SAN ANTONIO – The active week for South Texas continues. However, Sunday afternoon brought a quick refresh of showers and thunderstorms.

KSAT Connect viewers captured stunning images of rainbows, quick downpours and more after Sunday afternoon’s storms.

Whatever the Weather A collection of daily blog posts from the KSAT Weather Authority. Email Address Sign Up

Although San Antonio received plenty of rain last week on Thursday, it was good to get a quick shower and downpour that didn’t last for hours.

Here is a peak at some of the rainfall totals from Sunday evening:

Brief pop up showers and storms gave a quick rinse for San Antonio. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Check out some of these KSAT Connect pictures of rainbows and Mammatus clouds viewers have sent: