Our active pattern is winding down, still some chances today

WIDELY SCATTERED PM RAIN: Similar to the last several days

DRIER PATTERN AHEAD: High pressure builds over the area

NO TRIPLE DIGITS: Temps hot, but not blazing hot

There was good, widespread rainfall yesterday -- it’s just San Antonio by and large missed out. You’ll get another shot at some rain this afternoon.

THIS AFTERNOON

The pattern of afternoon downpours continues today. Between the hours of 2pm and 8pm, we’ll see widely scattered activity. Occasionally heavy, with lightning and thunder, the radar will quiet down after sunset. Rain chances today sit at 30%. High temperatures reach the mid-90s.

Futurecast for 4pm today (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

THIS WEEKEND

High pressure attempts to refocus itself over Texas starting Sunday. That means we’ll see a lingering isolated storm or two on Saturday (20%). While we can’t rule out a stray storm on Sunday, the odds of seeing rain will dip (10%). Temperatures will be hot, but stay below the triple digit mark.

Weekend Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

COOLER WEATHER FOR MUCH OF THE COUNTRY NEXT WEEK... BUT NOT US

A front will drag down below-average temperatures into to the Midwest and as far south as North Texas by the middle of next week. That cool air will linger to our north. Unfortunately for us, the front stalls to our north, leaving us to continue to see summer-like heat.

Temperatures are forecast to trend below average for much of the country (not us) next week. (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

