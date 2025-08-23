Skip to main content
Spotty weekend rain and a look ahead to a rare August cool front for Texas

Mainly staying hot & humid in San Antonio, with slightly higher rain chances midweek

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Weekend forecast (8/23 & 8/24) for San Antonio (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • WEEKEND: Hot with spotty downpours (20%)
  • TEXAS COOL FRONT: SA misses out on cooler temps, but we’ll see higher rain chances
  • TUESDAY THOUGH WEDNESDAY: 30% to 40% rain chance
  • WATCHING THE TROPICS: Potential for Gulf development in early September

FORECAST

Expect more of the same in the forecast this weekend -- hot and humid with spotty downpours

THIS WEEKEND

Just like the last couple of days, it will be hot and humid around San Antonio, but there will be some lucky neighborhoods who see rain Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Odds in your backyard are 20%, mainly between 2 pm and 8 pm.

RARE AUGUST COOL FRONT IN TEXAS

A rare August cool front will move through North Texas, but stay just north of San Antonio/Hill Country (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A cool front will begin to move through Texas Tuesday before stalling Wednesday. The forecast calls for those in north Texas to see highs in the 70s. Unfortunately for us, it looks like San Antonio will miss out on cooler air, but with the front nearby, our rain chances do pick up to 30%-40% Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

TROPICAL OUTLOOK

Things will be quiet for about a week and a half, but beginning in September, we’ll need to watch the Gulf closely for development. We will keep you posted!

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

