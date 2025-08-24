Heat, tropics, AND a cool front? Busy forecast for the last week of August!

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SUNDAY: Hot. Only a stray (10%) afternoon shower possible

TUESDAY TEXAS COOL FRONT: Panhandle & DFW highs in the 60s & 70s. Staying hot in San Antonio, but the front brings...

INCREASED RAIN CHANCES: Tuesday & Wednesday (30%)

WATCHING THE TROPICS: Potential for Gulf development in early September

FORECAST

SUNDAY

Sunday's Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Hot and feeling like 100° during the peak heat of the afternoon. While we can’t rule out a stray (10%) afternoon shower, don’t bank on rain.

RARE AUGUST COOL FRONT IN TEXAS

Cool in North Texas Tuesday, staying hot in San Antonio (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A cool front will begin to move through Texas Tuesday before stalling just north of Central Texas. The forecast calls for those in north Texas to see highs in the 60s and 70s. San Antonio will miss out on cooler air, but with the front nearby, our rain chances do pick up to 30%-40% Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

TROPICAL OUTLOOK

There is a tropical wave in the Caribbean that has a decent chance of organizing into the next named tropical system. As it gets organized, it could move into the Gulf early next week (September 1 through 3).

Impacts and landfall to the Gulf coast are still unknown at this time, but we will keep you posted!

An area of storms in the Caribbean will likely organize and potentially move into the Gulf in early September (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

