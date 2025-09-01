Skip to main content
KSAT Connect photos show heavy rainfall blanketing San Antonio Sunday night

Rainfall totals ranged from 1 to 4 inches across the region

Shelby Ebertowski, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

KSAT Connect users share photos of heavy rain and dramatic cloud formations on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Heavy rain swept through San Antonio Sunday evening, triggering a Flood Watch and warnings. The downpours caused localized flooding in low-lying areas.

Storms developed along a stalled front and moved slowly southward, producing intense downpours, frequent lightning and wind gusts up to 50 mph. Rainfall totals ranged from 1 to 4 inches across the region.

Precautionary gate closures were implemented in areas like Olmos Basin due to flood risks.

Have any photos of Sunday’s rain? Submit them to KSAT Connect for a chance to be featured on-air or online.

Below are photos and videos shared by KAST viewers that captured dramatic cloud formations, sheets of rain and rising water levels in streets and streams.

Syls

Stalled vehicles and Flooding on 281 S Bound before San Pedro

0
Uptown Central
Driving home on 10 - lots of flooding, hard to see, terrifying!
Llowman

Driving home on 10 - lots of flooding, hard to see, terrifying!

0
Far North Central
Ladybug
0
Stinson Airport Vicinity
Took this photo from Floresville just before sunset.
Lisa Boatman

Took this photo from Floresville just before sunset.

0
Floresville
281 South just before Bitters Rd.
ANB

281 South just before Bitters Rd.

0
Hollywood Park

You can find the latest forecast of the storms here.

