KSAT Connect photos show heavy rainfall blanketing San Antonio Sunday night

SAN ANTONIO – Heavy rain swept through San Antonio Sunday evening, triggering a Flood Watch and warnings. The downpours caused localized flooding in low-lying areas.
Storms developed along a stalled front and moved slowly southward, producing intense downpours, frequent lightning and wind gusts up to 50 mph. Rainfall totals ranged from 1 to 4 inches across the region.
Precautionary gate closures were implemented in areas like Olmos Basin due to flood risks.
Have any photos of Sunday’s rain? Submit them to KSAT Connect for a chance to be featured on-air or online.
Below are photos and videos shared by KAST viewers that captured dramatic cloud formations, sheets of rain and rising water levels in streets and streams.
You can find the latest forecast of the storms here.
- Read more from the meteorologists on the Whatever the Weather page
- Download KSAT’s weather app for customized, accurate forecasts in San Antonio, South Texas or wherever you are
- Find the latest forecasts, radar and alerts on the KSAT Weather Authority page