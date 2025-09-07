SUNDAY WEATHER UPDATE: Still some rain possible, but flood risk is lower

WATCH LIVE RADAR IN PLAYER ABOVE
FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- RAIN TODAY: 40% chance
- FLOOD RISK: MUCH lower. Still stay alert.
- AMOUNTS: If you get a storm, you could see 1-2″. Most will see less.
- THIS WEEK: Rain-free with heat and low humidity
FORECAST
Combing through the latest forecast data, the flood risk is decreasing for San Antonio. Still, there will be some rain today, so keep up-to-date with the weather throughout your Sunday.
SUNDAY
We’ll have areas of rain throughout the day, but some folks will still miss out. Generally your chance of seeing rain each hour is 30%-40%. While there still could be some minor street flooding at times, widespread flooding is no longer a major threat.
With extra cloud cover and times of rain for some, the high around San Antonio will be in the low- to mid-80s. That’s the coolest we’ve been since the July 4th floods.
LOOKING AHEAD
It’s going to be a rain-free and hot week. But, here’s the thing: Even though temps will be in the upper-90s, low humidity will make it feel *okay* in the afternoons.
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
