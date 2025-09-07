SUNDAY WEATHER UPDATE: Still some rain possible, but flood risk is lower

WATCH LIVE RADAR IN PLAYER ABOVE

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

RAIN TODAY : 40% chance

FLOOD RISK : MUCH lower. Still stay alert.

AMOUNTS : If you get a storm, you could see 1-2″. Most will see less.

THIS WEEK: Rain-free with heat and low humidity

FORECAST

The latest about Sunday's forecast. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Combing through the latest forecast data, the flood risk is decreasing for San Antonio. Still, there will be some rain today, so keep up-to-date with the weather throughout your Sunday.

SUNDAY

Today's forecast for San Antonio (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

We’ll have areas of rain throughout the day, but some folks will still miss out. Generally your chance of seeing rain each hour is 30%-40%. While there still could be some minor street flooding at times, widespread flooding is no longer a major threat.

With extra cloud cover and times of rain for some, the high around San Antonio will be in the low- to mid-80s. That’s the coolest we’ve been since the July 4th floods.

LOOKING AHEAD

It’s going to be a rain-free and hot week. But, here’s the thing: Even though temps will be in the upper-90s, low humidity will make it feel *okay* in the afternoons.

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS