Scattered storms, flooding threat as cool front moves into San Antonio

While some folks will miss out on the rain, if you get a stronger storm it could produce street flooding

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

COOL FRONT: Weak front arrives Wednesday afternoon

RAIN: 60% chance Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night

CHANGES: Lower humidity and cool mornings (60s)

FORECAST

While Wednesday’s front will be on the weaker side, it will allow for a chance for rain for some and cool mornings with lower humidity for all of us. But first, we have to get through a hot Tuesday.

CHANGES WEDNESDAY

A front arrives Wednesday afternoon for San Antonio (earlier in the Hill Country). This front will help to stir up scattered showers and storms. The chance for rain is 60%, meaning some folks will still miss out on rain.

Rain is possible with the arrival of a front, mainly Wednesday afternoon (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

A few of the storms could be strong with perhaps some quarter sized hail and gusty winds with any exceptionally strong storms.

Most of us will see less than half an inch of rain, but street flooding is a possibility underneath the heavier downpours, where more than 1 to 2 inches of rain may fall.

Rain coverage scattered with widespread 0.5" and an isolated up to 2" (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

THURSDAY AND BEYOND

The front will drive in drier and cooler air by Thursday. This should clear skies fairly rapidly on Thursday. It also mean some beautiful mornings lie ahead. Lows in the mid-60s are forecast for Friday and Saturday mornings. Expect a dry forecast, until rain chances return early next week.

7 Day Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

