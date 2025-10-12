Finally talking about San Antonio’s next cool front, but we have to wait a while...

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- SUNDAY: Repeat of Saturday
- THIS WEEK: 60s mornings, near-90° afternoons, no rain
- LOW HUMIDITY: Comfortable in the shade
- NEXT COOL FRONT: Around Sunday, October 19
FORECAST
SUNDAY
After a cool morning in the 60s, we’re warming quickly. Expect a high near 90° with pleasantly low humidity.
THIS WEEK
With a high overhead, don’t expect much day-to-day change this week. It’ll be dry with cool mornings and hot afternoons. At least a cool front late next weekend is looking more likely.
NEXT COOL FRONT
Signals are strengthening for a cool front arriving sometime around Sunday, October 19. There are still questions around timing, strength, and rain chances. But *some* rain and mornings in the 50s are entirely possible. We will keep you posted!
