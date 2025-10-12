Finally talking about San Antonio’s next cool front, but we have to wait a while...

Our next front will likely arrive around October 19

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SUNDAY: Repeat of Saturday

THIS WEEK: 60s mornings, near-90° afternoons, no rain

LOW HUMIDITY: Comfortable in the shade

NEXT COOL FRONT: Around Sunday, October 19

FORECAST

SUNDAY

After a cool morning in the 60s, we’re warming quickly. Expect a high near 90° with pleasantly low humidity.

THIS WEEK

It'll be a hot week, but there is the hope for a cool front late next weekend. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

With a high overhead, don’t expect much day-to-day change this week. It’ll be dry with cool mornings and hot afternoons. At least a cool front late next weekend is looking more likely.

NEXT COOL FRONT

Signals are strengthening for a cool front arriving sometime around Sunday, October 19. There are still questions around timing, strength, and rain chances. But *some* rain and mornings in the 50s are entirely possible. We will keep you posted!

Our next front will likely arrive around October 19 (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS