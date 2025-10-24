Here’s the timeline for storms tonight

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

STRAY SHOWER TODAY: Rain chances low during daylight hours, stays warm

STORMS LIKELY TONIGHT: 12AM-7AM Saturday, some could be strong

THREATS: Street flooding, gusty winds, isolated hail

FORECAST

DAYLIGHT HOURS TODAY

It’ll be muggy and warm today, with only a slight chance of a shower. Skies will turn partly cloudy in the afternoon and temperatures will rise to near 90. Any late afternoon, evening plans should be good to go.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

STORMS LIKELY OVERNIGHT

Storms will begin to enter the Hill Country by 10pm. They’ll close in on the San Antonio by midnight. It’s at this point that we’ll have the highest severe wind threat, as the initially line of storms will bring gusty winds. Heavy rain is possible and storms will linger until about sunrise Saturday. Street flooding could be an issue in spots. Widespread flooding, however, is not expected. With some of the stronger storms, isolated hail will be possible.

Futurecast for 4am Saturday (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

Storm threats for overnight Friday (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

SATURDAY

After some lingering rain early Saturday morning, we’ll see a break in the action. Then, during the afternoon a few more storms may develop. While this activity will be more scattered in nature, these storms could also pack a punch. If you have outdoor plans during the day Saturday, don’t cancel them, but pay close attention to the weather. We’ll keep you updated should any warnings be issued.

Weekend forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

FRONT NEXT WEEK

Cooler weather is still expected to arrive by midweek next week. Lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s are looking increasingly likely. Finally Fall will arrive!

8-Day Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

