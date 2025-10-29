Fire danger today, then a COLD Thursday morning

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

GUSTY & DRY: Extreme fire danger east of I-35 today

COLD THURSDAY AM: Temps dip to near 40° Thursday AM

TRICK-OR-TREAT PREVIEW: Forecast calls for cool, but nice conditions

FORECAST

🔥SERIOUS FIRE DANGER TODAY 🔥

Very dry air paired with gusty winds will create an “extreme” fire danger this afternoon. Northwest winds will gust as high as 30 mph. Meantime, we’re starting the day in the 50s and we’ll only reach the upper-60s this afternoon. That’s more than 20° cooler than yesterday. Expect a sunny sky.

Extreme fire danger today (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

COLDEST MORNING IN MORE THAN 200 DAYS

The winds will die down tonight. Clear skies and low humidity will present a opportunity for temps to take a big dip. By Thursday morning, San Antonio will see low-40s. Surrounding areas are forecast to fall into the 30s. These are coldest temperatures we’ve seen since early April. We’ll rebound into the 70s by the afternoon.

Temps will plummet Thursday morning (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

TRICK-OR-TREAT PREVIEW

It’s looking like good weather for trick-or-treaters. Sunset Friday will be around 6:38pm. At that point, we’ll have clear skies and cool conditions. Temps are forecast to be in the 60s, falling into the 50s when festivities are winding down.

Trick-or-treat preview (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

