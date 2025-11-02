Viewers share photos of hail, storms on KSAT Connect Activity is expected to quiet down after midnight KSAT Insiders share images of hail in their backyard during showers on the afternoon of Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025.
Residents throughout South Texas are currently facing stormy conditions this Saturday evening, with reports of hail, some as large as nickels, being observe
While isolated showers and thunderstorms are anticipated until sunset, the overall activity is forecast to subside considerably shortly after midnight.
In the meantime, KSAT Connect users have been sharing real-time, firsthand photos and videos of the severe weather events unfolding across the San Antonio area and surrounding regions, starting as early as Saturday afternoon.
AnnieT
Yes, we want the rain just not the hailstones
To submit a photo or video,
