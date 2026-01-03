Saturday Sees Breezy Conditions Amid Mild Temperatures

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

TODAY: Cooler and breezy, highs in the 70s

TOMORROW: Chilly morning, pleasant afternoon

NEXT WEEK: Warm and dry, rain chances midweek

FORECAST

After Friday’s record heat, the weekend will feel much more like January—cool mornings, pleasant afternoons, and sunshine. Next week starts warm again, so enjoy the brief cool-down while it lasts!

THIS WEEKEND

A weak cold front moves through early Saturday, shifting winds to the north and bringing cooler air. Highs will settle in the low to mid-70s, with gusty winds up to 25–30 mph during the afternoon. Saturday night will feel much cooler, dipping into the 30s in the Hill Country and 40s elsewhere. Fire danger is something to watch because of dry conditions, though no official alerts have been issued yet.

Dry, warm & sunny this weekend (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

Sunday starts cold but warms nicely. Expect morning lows in the 40s, then highs in the low to mid-70s under plenty of sunshine. Winds will be lighter, making it a great day to be outside.

RAIN CHANCES

Rain chances return midweek with a weak system bringing a 20–30% chance of showers late Wednesday into Thursday. Most areas will stay dry, but keep an umbrella handy just in case. After that, cooler air moves in to end the week.

Rain chances return by mid-week (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

NEXT WEEK

We are starting off dry and warm. Highs climb back into the upper 70s and low 80s. Some spots could flirt with record highs again. Cooler air returns after Thursday night, with another chance of rain next weekend.

8 Day Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS