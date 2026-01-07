Expect a temperature change this week

A cooler weekend with a light freeze possible for *some*

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

TODAY: Foggy start, near 80 this afternoon

RAIN CHANCES: Minimal chances ahead of a front, higher next week

COOLING DOWN: Expect gusty winds and a temperature drop by the weekend

FORECAST

Get ready, a burst of cold air is forecast to move into San Antonio starting Saturday.

FOGGY START, SUNNY END

We are once again starting this morning with more humid air allowing for some morning fog. Today will still be warm soaring well above average near 80.

Today's Forecast

FRIDAY COLD FRONT

A cold front moves through by about midday on friday. Before it pushes through though, there are rain chances. Although they are low, a few small opportunities will occur Thursday night into Friday, with another chance next Tuesday.

Increasing rain chances ahead of a cold front

Temperatures will drop sharply this weekend, with highs expected to only reach around 57 degrees on Saturday. Winds are expected to gust between 30 to 40 mph on Saturday, making it feel even cooler & may kick up mountain cedar.

A cooler weekend with a light freeze possible for *some*

CODER AIR ARRIVES

There’s a chance some could see a freeze on Sunday and Monday mornings. The forecast includes the possibility that some areas will dip to or below freezing, so anyone with sensitive plants or outdoor pets should keep a close eye on updates.

7 Day Forecast

