Record cold this morning, above freezing by the afternoon

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

TEENS & 20S THIS AM: Cold enough for a record low in SA

FEW SLICK SPOTS: Can’t rule out a few remaining slick spots on roads

ABOVE FREEZING LATER TODAY: Temps to reach the upper-30s

FORECAST

BITTER COLD START

Temperatures have slipped into the low-20s and teens around San Antonio. We’ve already tied a record low and may very well set the record low for the date (20°, 1897). While most well-driven roads have dried out, there still could be a few slick spots around town. Once the sun rises (7:26am), any remaining ice should melt. Around midday, temperatures are forecast to rise above 32°. At that point, San Antonio will have spent more than 40 hours below freezing. Sunshine will push temps into the upper-30s this afternoon.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

COLD AGAIN TONIGHT

Tonight, temperatures will crater under clear skies. A low of 20° is forecast in San Antonio, once again nearing a record.

Lows Tuesday morning (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

MORE COLD FRONTS LATER THIS WEEK

While we will see a warm-up over the next few days, another front is poised to slide through on Friday. This will be followed by a reinforcing shot of cold air on Saturday. This go-round, we do not expect precipitation with these systems. However, more freezes lie ahead by the weekend.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS