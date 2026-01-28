Cold front to bring freezing temps back to South Central Texas

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- WEDNESDAY: Another widespread hard freeze
- NEXT FRONT: Arrives Friday, cold over the weekend
- WEEKEND: Morning hard freezes, highs in the 40s
- ANY PRECIP?: This front will be precip-free
FORECAST
TODAY
Clouds have cleared across South Central Texas, setting the stage for another very cold start. Morning temperatures will dip into the upper teens and 20s, with light winds keeping wind chills only about five degrees below the actual temperature.
Despite the frigid morning, sunshine will help temperatures rebound into the upper 40s north and low 60s south this afternoon.
ARTIC AIR RETURNS
Thursday brings the warmest temperatures of the week, with highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s. However, a strong cold front arrives late in the day, sending temperatures tumbling once again.
While the front is dry, winds will increase behind it. Lows Friday morning fall to near or below freezing. Afternoon highs stay cool, ranging from the upper 40s to mid‑50s, with a few low 60s near the Rio Grande.
NEXT WEEK
A gradual warm‑up begins early next week as a ridge builds overhead. Some models suggest a passing disturbance may keep Monday slightly cooler, but overall temperatures trend upward. Another front may arrive mid‑week, bringing back low rain chances.
