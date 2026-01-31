WEEKEND FORECAST: Chilly with a hard freeze

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SATURDAY: Gusty North winds

SUNDAY: Hard freeze in the 20s

WARMING UP: A warming trend kicks in Monday

FORECAST

WEEKEND FREEZES

Another surge of cooler air arrives before sunrise Saturday, with two more freezes in the forecast, including a hard freeze expected Sunday morning. Expect a northeast wind gusts near 30 mph and dropping wind chills into the 20s. Even with sunshine, highs will only reach around 50° as winds stay brisk through midday.

A chilly weekend with below average temperatures and a hard freeze (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

Keep your plants & pipes covered through Sunday morning, but it should be safe to move them back outside by Sunday afternoon as lows stay above freezing after that.

RAIN CHANCES?

A weak disturbance moves through on Monday, followed by a front late Tuesday. While these features may spark a brief shower or two, rain chances stay low with only about 20% on Tuesday.

Small rain chances early this week (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

TRENDING WARM

Good news for those hoping for some warmth, a warming trend is expected to kick in Monday. Afternoon highs will return to the 60s and even hit 70 degrees on Tuesday.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS