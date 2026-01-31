WEEKEND FORECAST: Chilly with a hard freeze Northeast winds bring chill with gusts up to 30 mph A chilly weekend with below average temperatures and a hard freeze (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS SATURDAY: Gusty North winds SUNDAY: Hard freeze in the 20s WARMING UP: A warming trend kicks in Monday FORECAST WEEKEND FREEZES
Another surge of cooler air arrives before sunrise Saturday, with two more freezes in the forecast, including a hard freeze expected Sunday morning. Expect a northeast wind gusts near 30 mph and dropping wind chills into the 20s. Even with sunshine, highs will only reach around 50° as winds stay brisk through midday.
Keep your plants & pipes covered through Sunday morning, but it should be safe to move them back outside by Sunday afternoon as lows stay above freezing after that.
RAIN CHANCES?
A weak disturbance moves through on Monday, followed by a front late Tuesday. While these features may spark a brief shower or two, rain chances stay low with only about 20% on Tuesday.
Small rain chances early this week (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) TRENDING WARM
Good news for those hoping for some warmth, a warming trend is expected to kick in Monday. Afternoon highs will return to the 60s and even hit 70 degrees on Tuesday.
Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) Daily Forecast
About the Author Shelby Ebertowski headshot
Shelby Ebertowski joined KSAT 12 News in January 2025. She came to San Antonio from Fargo, North Dakota via the University of North Dakota, where she learned the ropes as a weekend forecaster over two years at KVLY. Her love of weather love began after experiencing Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
