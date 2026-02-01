SUNDAY FORECAST: Morning freeze gives way to afternoon warmth

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SUNDAY: Frigid start, mild afternoon

WARMING UP: Warmer, more seasonable

RAIN CHANCES: Possible, but low odds

FORECAST

FRIGID MORNING

Much of the area is waking up frigid this morning. Temperatures are expected to stay below freezing until mid morning. Remember to dress warm if you are going out this morning!

Sunday Planner (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

These bitter conditions won’t last all day, though. Once the sun comes up, sunny skies and light winds will help push temperatures up into the 50s.

SPOTTY SHOWERS

Looking ahead, a weak upper-level disturbance is forecast to bring a few spotty showers into the San Antonio area Monday evening. Any rain is likely to be brief and light, with showers moving in from the west and drifting east through the night. By early Tuesday morning, rain chances are expected to end.

Spotty rain chances this week (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

STAYING WARM

Highs are expected to jump to 70 degrees by Tuesday, staying well above freezing at night for most of the upcoming week. Another front moves through Tuesday night into Wednesday, but temperatures are only forecast to slip to the low to mid-60s the rest of the week.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

