SUNDAY FORECAST: Morning freeze gives way to afternoon warmth Spotty showers possible this week Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS SUNDAY: Frigid start, mild afternoon WARMING UP: Warmer, more seasonable RAIN CHANCES: Possible, but low odds FORECAST FRIGID MORNING
Much of the area is waking up frigid this morning. Temperatures are expected to stay below freezing until mid morning. Remember to dress warm if you are going out this morning!
Sunday Planner (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)
These bitter conditions won’t last all day, though. Once the sun comes up, sunny skies and light winds will help push temperatures up into the 50s.
SPOTTY SHOWERS
Looking ahead, a weak upper-level disturbance is forecast to bring a few spotty showers into the San Antonio area Monday evening. Any rain is likely to be brief and light, with showers moving in from the west and drifting east through the night. By early Tuesday morning, rain chances are expected to end.
Spotty rain chances this week (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) STAYING WARM
Highs are expected to jump to 70 degrees by Tuesday, staying well above freezing at night for most of the upcoming week. Another front moves through Tuesday night into Wednesday, but temperatures are only forecast to slip to the low to mid-60s the rest of the week.
Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) Daily Forecast
About the Author Shelby Ebertowski headshot
Shelby Ebertowski joined KSAT 12 News in January 2025. She came to San Antonio from Fargo, North Dakota via the University of North Dakota, where she learned the ropes as a weekend forecaster over two years at KVLY. Her love of weather love began after experiencing Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
