Shadow or not... South Texas has warmer weather in the forecast

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

COLD START, MILD AFTERNOON: 30s this morning, mid-60s later today

STRAY SHOWER: Low odds of a stray shower today, tomorrow (10%)

COLD FRONT: Tuesday afternoon, not a big cool-down

FORECAST

TODAY

Happy Monday! We’re off to a cold start, with most locations in the mid-30s. Clouds will likely build in for a bit this morning, before partly cloudy skies take over this afternoon. After a cold start, we’ll reach the mid-60s later today. During the afternoon, a stray shower can’t be ruled out, however, the odds of seeing any rain are low (10%).

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

TUESDAY COLD FRONT

That small shot at a shower continues tomorrow, while patchy morning fog may briefly affect the Tuesday morning commute. Temperatures will peak at around 70 by 3pm, before a cold front sweeps through. Once the front passes by, any rain chance comes to an end. It’ll turn breezy and slightly cooler, although, this front is rather weak.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

WARM STRETCH AHEAD

Thursday morning brings a return of 30s to the forecast, however, we are expected to stay above freezing in San Antonio. From there, a steady climb in temperatures in the forecast. By the weekend, we’ll see 70s for highs. Next week is trending warm, too.

Warmer weather ahead (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

