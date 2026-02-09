Warm and humid conditions with rising temperatures Rain Tuesday night to Wednesday with more showers possible for Valentine’s Day Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS TODAY: Fog developing this morning RAIN CHANCES: Rain chances Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning, and again Friday into Saturday TEMPS: Above‑average temperatures continue all week FORECAST TODAY
Mild conditions start the day with temperatures near 50°, warming quickly into the afternoon. Highs reach around 80° with warm, humid air firmly in place. Clouds increase again tonight, and lows fall into the 50s.
Mild conditions start the day with temperatures near 50°
The thickest fog will sit to the east of San Antonio, but we could still see some low clouds but no major visibility concerns.
TUESDAY RAIN CHANCES
Another round of fog is likely area‑wide as Gulf moisture deepens. Highs Tuesday will reach the mid‑70s but run a little cooler thanks to lingering cloud cover.
Rain is expected to begin in western parts of the region as early as midday Tuesday. The best window for rain arrives overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, when scattered showers become more widespread. Depending on the speed of the system, rain could linger into the afternoon if it slows.
Rain chances increase Tuesday into Wednesday
VALENTINES DAY
Another system brings spotty showers Friday afternoon, with more widespread rain possible Friday night into Saturday. We’ll keep you posted!
Extended Forecast
Daily Forecast
About the Author Shelby Ebertowski headshot
Shelby Ebertowski joined KSAT 12 News in January 2025. She came to San Antonio from Fargo, North Dakota via the University of North Dakota, where she learned the ropes as a weekend forecaster over two years at KVLY. Her love of weather love began after experiencing Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
