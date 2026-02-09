Warm and humid conditions with rising temperatures

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

TODAY: Fog developing this morning

RAIN CHANCES: Rain chances Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning, and again Friday into Saturday

TEMPS: Above‑average temperatures continue all week

FORECAST

TODAY

Mild conditions start the day with temperatures near 50°, warming quickly into the afternoon. Highs reach around 80° with warm, humid air firmly in place. Clouds increase again tonight, and lows fall into the 50s.

Mild conditions start the day with temperatures near 50° (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

The thickest fog will sit to the east of San Antonio, but we could still see some low clouds but no major visibility concerns.

TUESDAY RAIN CHANCES

Another round of fog is likely area‑wide as Gulf moisture deepens. Highs Tuesday will reach the mid‑70s but run a little cooler thanks to lingering cloud cover.

Rain is expected to begin in western parts of the region as early as midday Tuesday. The best window for rain arrives overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, when scattered showers become more widespread. Depending on the speed of the system, rain could linger into the afternoon if it slows.

Rain chances increase Tuesday into Wednesday (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

VALENTINES DAY

Another system brings spotty showers Friday afternoon, with more widespread rain possible Friday night into Saturday. We’ll keep you posted!

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS