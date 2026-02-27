Skip to main content
Weather

Not-as-hot today, pattern switch next week

Small rain chances return to forecast

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

A pattern switch brings hope for rain in early March (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • NOT-AS-HOT TODAY: We’ll still reach the mid-80s
  • WEEKEND FOG: Patchy AM fog possible both days
  • RAIN NEXT WEEK?: Pattern change, rain possible

FORECAST

TODAY

It’s fair to say we’re still recovering from yesterday’s ridiculous, February heat. Today’s high is forecast to be in the mid-80s, which is still hot, but an improvement from yesterday. Humidity levels will stay fairly low, which will keep the morning and evening will be comfortable.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

WEEKEND FOG

Humidity does return Saturday and Sunday, at least during the morning hours. This will lead to patchy morning fog both days. Saturday will see any fog burn off rather quickly. On Sunday, fog and/or morning cloud cover could be a bit more stubborn. Still, it’ll be plenty warm.

Weekend Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

RAIN NEXT WEEK?

Small chances exist as the pattern looks to become more active. Wednesday and Friday of next week could bring a few isolated showers or storms.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

