Not-as-hot today, pattern switch next week

NOT-AS-HOT TODAY: We’ll still reach the mid-80s

WEEKEND FOG: Patchy AM fog possible both days

RAIN NEXT WEEK?: Pattern change, rain possible

TODAY

It’s fair to say we’re still recovering from yesterday’s ridiculous, February heat. Today’s high is forecast to be in the mid-80s, which is still hot, but an improvement from yesterday. Humidity levels will stay fairly low, which will keep the morning and evening will be comfortable.

WEEKEND FOG

Humidity does return Saturday and Sunday, at least during the morning hours. This will lead to patchy morning fog both days. Saturday will see any fog burn off rather quickly. On Sunday, fog and/or morning cloud cover could be a bit more stubborn. Still, it’ll be plenty warm.

RAIN NEXT WEEK?

Small chances exist as the pattern looks to become more active. Wednesday and Friday of next week could bring a few isolated showers or storms.

