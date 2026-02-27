Not-as-hot today, pattern switch next week Small rain chances return to forecast A pattern switch brings hope for rain in early March (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS NOT-AS-HOT TODAY: We’ll still reach the mid-80s WEEKEND FOG: Patchy AM fog possible both days RAIN NEXT WEEK?: Pattern change, rain possible FORECAST TODAY
It’s fair to say we’re still recovering from yesterday’s ridiculous, February heat. Today’s high is forecast to be in the mid-80s, which is still hot, but an improvement from yesterday. Humidity levels will stay fairly low, which will keep the morning and evening will be comfortable.
Today's Forecast
Humidity does return Saturday and Sunday, at least during the morning hours. This will lead to patchy morning fog both days. Saturday will see any fog burn off rather quickly. On Sunday, fog and/or morning cloud cover could be a bit more stubborn. Still, it’ll be plenty warm.
Weekend Forecast
Small chances exist as the pattern looks to become more active. Wednesday and Friday of next week could bring a few isolated showers or storms.
Extended Forecast
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.
