🧪 Science with Sarah: Smog in a jar 🏭

Hello parents, teachers and students! If you’re looking for a fun way to explore how pollution and weather interact, check out this neat activity.

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED

Materials needed

Glass mason jar

Aluminum foil

Hot water

Ice

Salt

Matches

Piece of paper

DO THE ACTIVITY

STEP 1 : Put a little hot water in a 16 oz mason jar

STEP 2: Put some ice sprinkled with salt on top of a piece of aluminum foil that is big enough to cover the top of the mason jar

Make a pile of ice with salt on top of the aluminum foil

STEP 3: Using parental guidance, light the match and light the piece of paper on fire

STEP 4: Quickly drop the piece of paper into the jar, allowing the water to extinguishthe paper

Light the piece of paper on fire and then drop it into the jar

STEP 5: Quickly cover the jar with the icy aluminum foil

Put the aluminum foil with ice on top of the jar

STEP 6: Watch as smokey fog (smog) forms in the jar

STEP 7: After a minute or two, you can take the aluminum foil off of the jar. You should see the smog escape the jar

Lift the aluminum foil off and see the smog!

HOW IT WORKS

This is a perfect example of how smog and pollution can form in our atmosphere. The hot water produces steam or water vapor in the jar. Then the cold ice causes the water vapor to condensate onto the tiny smoke particles.

SCIENCE WITH SARAH

