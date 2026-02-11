🧪 Science with Sarah: Smog in a jar 🏭

Hello parents, teachers and students! If you’re looking for a fun way to explore how pollution and weather interact, check out this neat activity.
Be sure to watch GMSA@9 on Wednesdays, when KSAT Meteorologist Sarah Spivey demonstrates and explains the science behind it.
HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED
Glass mason jar
Aluminum foil
Hot water
Ice
Salt
Matches
Piece of paper
DO THE ACTIVITY
STEP 1: Put a little hot water in a 16 oz mason jar
STEP 2: Put some ice sprinkled with salt on top of a piece of aluminum foil that is big enough to cover the top of the mason jar
STEP 3: Using parental guidance, light the match and light the piece of paper on fire
STEP 4: Quickly drop the piece of paper into the jar, allowing the water to extinguishthe paper
STEP 5: Quickly cover the jar with the icy aluminum foil
STEP 6: Watch as smokey fog (smog) forms in the jar
STEP 7: After a minute or two, you can take the aluminum foil off of the jar. You should see the smog escape the jar
HOW IT WORKS
This is a perfect example of how smog and pollution can form in our atmosphere. The hot water produces steam or water vapor in the jar. Then the cold ice causes the water vapor to condensate onto the tiny smoke particles.
