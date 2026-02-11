Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
66º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
New Braunfels mom sentenced to 40 years for malnourished children put in makeshift cages
Serial thief in and out of jail for the past 12 years leaves another trail of unfinished jobs
Road rage incident leads to four-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler, Boerne police say
Trump administration says El Paso airspace closure was tied to Mexican cartel drones
Epstein files rife with uncensored nudes and victims’ names, despite redaction efforts
3 hospitalized, including 2 police officers, after multi-vehicle crash in Medical Center, SAPD says
Former North East ISD schools to become law enforcement training sites
Five San Antonio councilmembers ask for vote to censure Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones
Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones could face a censure vote. Does it matter?
Victor Wembanyama says he was ‘proving a point’ with his 40-point barrage in Spurs’ win over Lakers

Weather

🧪 Science with Sarah: Smog in a jar 🏭

SMOKE + FOG = SMOG!

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

Hello parents, teachers and students! If you’re looking for a fun way to explore how pollution and weather interact, check out this neat activity.

Be sure to watch GMSA@9 on Wednesdays, when KSAT Meteorologist Sarah Spivey demonstrates and explains the science behind it.

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED

Materials needed (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
  • Glass mason jar
  • Aluminum foil
  • Hot water
  • Ice
  • Salt
  • Matches
  • Piece of paper

DO THE ACTIVITY

  • STEP 1: Put a little hot water in a 16 oz mason jar
  • STEP 2: Put some ice sprinkled with salt on top of a piece of aluminum foil that is big enough to cover the top of the mason jar
Make a pile of ice with salt on top of the aluminum foil (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
  • STEP 3: Using parental guidance, light the match and light the piece of paper on fire
  • STEP 4: Quickly drop the piece of paper into the jar, allowing the water to extinguishthe paper
Light the piece of paper on fire and then drop it into the jar (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
  • STEP 5: Quickly cover the jar with the icy aluminum foil
Put the aluminum foil with ice on top of the jar (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
  • STEP 6: Watch as smokey fog (smog) forms in the jar
  • STEP 7: After a minute or two, you can take the aluminum foil off of the jar. You should see the smog escape the jar
Lift the aluminum foil off and see the smog! (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

HOW IT WORKS

This is a perfect example of how smog and pollution can form in our atmosphere. The hot water produces steam or water vapor in the jar. Then the cold ice causes the water vapor to condensate onto the tiny smoke particles.

SCIENCE WITH SARAH

If you’d like Sarah to come to your school and conduct a science experiment live on KSAT, fill out this form. “Winners” are selected at random.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos