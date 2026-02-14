VALENTINE’S DAY FORECAST: An update on the chance of storms

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

VALENTINE’ S DAY: AM Drizzle, PM storms 2-6pm

IMPACTS: Gusty winds & quarter hail with any storms

TOTALS: Minimal, up to 0.50″

EXTENDED: Warm & pleasant near 80s

FORECAST

VALENTINE’S DAY

Light drizzle and showers are expected in the morning as moisture builds in. By mid-afternoon, a fast-moving line of storms will sweep west to east between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

A broken line of storms will move through this morning (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

While most storms will be routine, one or two could briefly turn strong, producing gusty winds and quarter-sized hail. Rainfall amounts will be on the low side, with most locations picking up a quarter-inch or less.

Some communities may see little to no rain. Behind the line, skies will clear and conditions turn breezy by early evening. Temperatures cool slightly, but expect clearing skies by around 7 p.m.

LONGER WEEKEND

Sunday brings a return to sunshine and noticeably drier air. Gusty northwest winds will develop through the afternoon, but temperatures remain comfortable. Highs will land in the 70s on both Sunday and Monday, paired with pleasantly low humidity. Fire weather conditions may be elevated.

Valentine's day will be damp, but Sunday and Monday will be pleasant (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

NEXT WEEK

Temperatures are expected to hover around 80 degrees, with a mix of sun and clouds and no significant rain chances in sight.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

