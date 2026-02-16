No freezes in sight, but a cold front will cool us down some Patchy fog possible next few days Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS QUIET & WARM TODAY: Highs near 80 PATCHY AM FOG TUE/WED: May affect morning commute FRONT ON THURSDAY: Cooler by the weekend FORECAST TODAY
After some good rain this weekend, a quieter pattern takes hold this week. Mostly sunny skies will allow highs to be near 80 this afternoon.
Today's Forecast FOG POSSIBLE
Brief patchy fog is possible both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. This may affect the morning commute. Otherwise, it remains warm.
Patchy Fog possible Tuesday morning FRONT THURSDAY
A cold front will attempt to slide through on Thursday. The front may stall a bit, but cooler air is expected by the weekend. No freeze is anticipated. The mornings, however, may see temperatures dip into the 40s.
Extended Forecast Daily Forecast
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
