No freezes in sight, but a cold front will cool us down some

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

QUIET & WARM TODAY: Highs near 80

PATCHY AM FOG TUE/WED: May affect morning commute

FRONT ON THURSDAY: Cooler by the weekend

FORECAST

TODAY

After some good rain this weekend, a quieter pattern takes hold this week. Mostly sunny skies will allow highs to be near 80 this afternoon.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

FOG POSSIBLE

Brief patchy fog is possible both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. This may affect the morning commute. Otherwise, it remains warm.

Patchy Fog possible Tuesday morning (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

FRONT THURSDAY

A cold front will attempt to slide through on Thursday. The front may stall a bit, but cooler air is expected by the weekend. No freeze is anticipated. The mornings, however, may see temperatures dip into the 40s.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS