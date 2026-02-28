WEEKEND FORECAST: Warmth holds steady with weekend fog Weather pattern changes next week introducing a few rain chances. Patchy AM fog both days (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS WEEKEND FOG?: Patchy AM fog both days WARMTH CONTINUES: Above-average warmth continues RAIN CHANCES NEXT WEEK?: Not a sure thing FORECAST
Right now, a strong high-pressure system is in control, keeping San Antonio warm and mostly dry.
WEEKEND FORECAST
You’ll want to keep an eye out for fog if you have morning plans over the weekend. Fog is expected early Saturday, but it could become especially dense on Sunday and may last a little longer than usual.
Then get ready for more unseasonably warm temperatures in San Antonio. Highs will remain in the 80s for the coming days, with even the mornings feeling warmer as temperatures rise into the 60s.
RAIN RETURNS
Small chances exist as the pattern looks to become more active. Wednesday through Friday of next week could bring a few isolated showers or storms.
Keep in mind, these chances are still low and details may change as the week gets closer. For now, it’s a good idea to check back for updates!
