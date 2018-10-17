Flooding forces several parks in Kerrville to close

KERRVILLE, Texas - Flooding in Kerrville forced city officials on Tuesday to close several parks and block off streets.

"I've been out here for 12 years, now, and I've never seen it like this at all," said Jason Wall, a Kerrville resident.

Among the parks closed was Louise Hays Park, which was unrecognizable except for the trees and park benches that peeked out of the water.

"Occasionally this past spring, it would flood under the bridge a little bit, but never this bad. It's just kind of a shock," said Espi Sanchez, a Kerrville resident.

Residents said they won't soon forget the power of Mother Nature.

"We went up to the pavilion before this, and seeing how it was coming over the dam and everything, it was crazy. It was like Niagara Falls, almost," said Ian Hyde, a Kerrville resident.

