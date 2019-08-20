Heat wave: Last 12 days marks one of the longest triple-digit stretches in San Antonio history

SAN ANTONIO - For the past 12 days, San Antonio has experienced a high temperature at or above 100 degrees. This ties the years 1994, 2009, and 2011 for the third-longest stretch of triple-digit heat in the Alamo City's history.

During a typical summer, we see 16 days of temperatures at or above the century mark, but it's especially noticeable when we reach 100 degrees day after day.

Back in 1962, from July 24 to August 16, afternoon temperatures soared into the triple digits for 21 days in a row — a record that has yet to be broken.

So will we challenge the record of 21 days straight this year? More than likely, no. Even though it will still be hot for the rest of the week, temperatures will trim back a few degrees as the heat high moves out of South Texas.

