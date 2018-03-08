KSAT Weather: Clouds increase on Thursday, overcast by Friday

SAN ANTONIO - The stretch of mostly sunny skies is coming to an end Thursday, and by Friday, our skies will be completely gray.

Download the KSAT Weather app for iPhone and Android

Thursday’s forecast

The clouds will be increasing throughout the day on Thursday. Instead of low clouds, most of these will be upper-level clouds. While still making for a lot of gray, they won’t bring any drizzle or rain.

Temperatures will stay cool yet again. Near dawn, we’ll be near 40, with the afternoon seeing a high in the upper 60s.

Overnight Thursday night, Gulf moisture will start to return, setting the stage for another change on Friday.

Friday: Cloudy with some drizzle

That Gulf moisture will bring in humidity Friday. This will allow the cloud cover at lower levels. These clouds will bring in some fog and drizzle by Friday morning.

The added humidity won’t allow the temperature to drop as much on Friday morning, with temperatures staying in the 50s. By afternoon, we’ll be near 70 degrees.

Saturday: Much warmer

Some more clouds will be around Saturday morning, along with patches of fog. We’ll be heading for the 80s by the afternoon.

-------------------------------------------------------

Check out the latest satellite imaging tracking storms in the San Antonio area here:

Continued Weather Coverage

Stick with KSAT 12 News, your Weather Authority for the latest weather updates.

Read more: CPS Energy offers power outage tips

Keep up with the latest alerts from the KSAT Meteorologists with their Twitter stream below:

Tweets by ksatweather

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.