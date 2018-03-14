KSAT Weather: Clouds return on Thursday, warm weekend on the way

SAN ANTONIO - We’ve been treated to some good weather to start spring break, but some changes pop into the forecast by the week’s end.

Wednesday: Repeat

We’re looking at more sunshine with some upper-level clouds on Wednesday. Temperatures start chilly – in the 40s – before reaching a high near 70 degrees during the afternoon. This is the last day of sunny skies and pleasant temperatures. Say good bye!







Thursday’s forecast

Thursday brings in some changes. Clouds will be increasing early Thursday morning, leaving us with a mostly cloudy day. The humidity will increase throughout the day, which means the morning temperatures will be in the mid-50s -- not quite as cool as Wednesday.

The clouds will stick around all day, keeping the temperature near 70 degrees.

Warm end to the week

By the end of the week, we’ll be feeling very springlike. Temperatures will head for the 80s, with humidity in full force. Some morning clouds are forecast to give way to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. It’s will feel sticky and warm as we hit the weekend. Seriously.

