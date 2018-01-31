KSAT Weather: Clouds to obscure lunar eclipse, cold front coming

SAN ANTONIO - After days of blue sky and sunshine, the clouds are back. Unfortunately, they’ve returned a bit too early and have hurt our chances of catching a glimpse of the lunar eclipse just before sunrise Wednesday morning.

Wednesday’s forecast

We’ll start the morning chilly—near 40 degrees—and the clouds will prevent us from warming up too quickly. There will also be areas of patchy fog for the morning commute.

Because of the lack of much sun today, our high will be in the low 60s.

Thursday: cold front day

Thursday brings a cold front, but it won’t sweep through until the evening hours. This will let temperatures climb to the mid-70s for the afternoon with a mix of clouds and sun.

The temperatures will drop and the wind will pick up as the evening progresses.

Friday: chilly and gray

The cold front will leave a cool and cloudy day in its wake on Friday. The rest of the weekend looks to be in the 60s with a decent amount of clouds in place.

