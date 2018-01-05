KSAT Weather: Weekend weather brings more changes

SAN ANTONIO - The cold blast is finally behind us with no freezing temperatures forecast for the next seven days. However, with some warming comes a hint of humidity for the weekend.

Seasonable for Friday

While much of the eastern half of the nation is sitting in snow and ice, South Texas returns to a more seasonable weather pattern.

Friday morning starts cloudy and chilly—in the mid-30s—but as the day progresses, the clouds will move out. The afternoon sunshine will warm us to near 60 degrees.

Night-out forecast

Friday evening will have clear skies which will allow the temperature to drop fast. We’ll be in the 50s until around 9 p.m. and then 40s through the rest of the night.

Saturday and Sunday

The winds will switch to the southeast. This will bring moisture into the area which will add a touch of humidity to the air. As a result, mostly cloudy skies are forecast for the weekend with the chance for some fog and drizzle as well. Happy Friday!

