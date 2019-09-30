80-degree eggs, food debris on utensils cause South Side restaurant to be cited

SAN ANTONIO - A South Side Mexican restaurant was cited by health officials earlier this month after eggs required to be held at 45 degrees or lower were instead 80 degrees.

The eggs, found at Taqueria Nuevo Vallarta in the 3400 block of Roosevelt Avenue, were thrown out.

The restaurant, which received a health score of 80, was also written up for having food debris on some of its utensils.

You can read the full report by searching the Metro Health website .

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Other scores this week:

Babcock BBQ, 5460 Babcock Rd., 100

Firehouse Subs, 11600 Bandera Rd., 100

Which Wich, 10730 Potranco Rd., 99

Natural Grocers, 6514 N. New Braunfels, 97

Taqueria Al Estilo Michoacan, 1752 W. Poplar St., 97

800 Live Bar and Nightclub, 800 Lexington Ave., 94

Fabito's, 7306 W. Military Dr., 94

Little Orient Express, 3403 Roland Ave., 92

Senor Veggie, 620 S. Presa St., 92

Helados Aranda, 5723 N. Foster Rd., 91

Café Rosa, 2817 Hillcrest Dr., 90

Pho House, 830 NW Loop 410, 90

China Rose, 2535 SW Military Dr., 88

J. Anthony's Seafood Café, 3015 S. Presa St., 88

La Michoacana Meat Market, 1224 N. Flores St., 87

La Parrilla Azteca, 1521 S. Flores St., 86

Food City, 2020 Austin Hwy. #100, 84

Beijing Express, 4407 Blanco Rd., 83

Smoke the Restaurant, 1170 E. Commerce St., 83

210 Ice Cream, 6502 S. Flores St., 80

Taqueria Nuevo Vallarta, 3451 Roosevelt Ave., 80

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

