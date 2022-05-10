WATCH LIVE: President Biden to speak about inflation in US

BEIJING – (Update: This livestream is over. Please check back for more livestreams on KSAT.com).

President Joe Biden is expected to speak about inflation on Tuesday morning at the White House.

His remarks at 10:30 a.m. will be livestreamed in this article. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as investors are tempted by lower prices a day after the S&P 500 hit its lowest level in more than a year.

The S&P 500 rose 1% as of 10:11 a.m. Eastern. The benchmark index clawed back some of its losses from a day prior when it slumped 3.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 166 points, or 0.5%, to 32,417 and the Nasdaq rose 1.6%.

Big technology stocks, which have been swinging sharply both up and down recently, led the gains. Apple rose 2.5% and Microsoft rose 2.8%.

Health care companies also made solid gains. Pfizer rose 1.7% as it moves to buy migraine treatment developer Biohaven Pharmaceuticals for $11.6 billion. Pfizer already owns a portion of that company.

Indexes in Europe also made solid gains. Germany’s DAX rose 2.2%, France’s CAC 40 rose 1.7% and the FTSE 100 in London gained 2%.

Bond yields eased. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.97% from 3.08% late Monday.

Treasury yields have been generally rising and stocks have been extremely volatile as Wall Street adjusts to the Federal Reserve’s aggressive policy shift. The central bank is raising interest rates from historic lows to fight persistently rising inflation that threatens to crimp economic growth. Inflation is at its highest levels in four decades.

