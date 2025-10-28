Skip to main content
Amazon cuts 14,000 corporate jobs as spending on artificial intelligence accelerates

Michelle Chapman

Associated Press

Amazon will cut about 14,000 corporate jobs as the online retail giant ramps up spending on artificial intelligence.

“The reductions we’re sharing today are a continuation of this work to get even stronger by further reducing bureaucracy, removing layers, and shifting resources to ensure we’re investing in our biggest bets and what matters most to our customers’ current and future needs,” Beth Galetti, Senior Vice President of People Experience and Technology at Amazon said in message to employees Tuesday.

Included in the letter was a memo to Amazon staff last year from CEO Andy Jassy,

Teams and individuals impacted by the job cuts will be notified on Tuesday.

