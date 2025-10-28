Amazon cuts 14,000 corporate jobs as spending on artificial intelligence accelerates FILE - This Sept. 6, 2012, file photo, shows the Amazon logo. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File) FILE - The Amazon logo is pictured at the Amazon Robotic Sorting Fulfillment Center in Madison County, Miss., Aug. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File) FILE - An AWS, Amazon Web Services, logo is displayed at LlamaCon 2025, an AI developer conference, in Menlo Park, Calif., Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribu
FILE - This Sept. 6, 2012, file photo, shows the Amazon logo. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
Amazon will cut about 14,000 corporate jobs as the online retail giant ramps up spending on artificial intelligence.
“The reductions we’re sharing today are a continuation of this work to get even stronger by further reducing bureaucracy, removing layers, and shifting resources to ensure we’re investing in our biggest bets and what matters most to our customers’ current and future needs,” Beth Galetti, Senior Vice President of People Experience and Technology at Amazon said in message to employees Tuesday.
Included in the letter was a memo to Amazon staff last year from CEO Andy Jassy,
Teams and individuals impacted by the job cuts will be notified on Tuesday.
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Kendall County residents recover from EF-1 tornado ▶ 0:37 Kendall County residents recover from EF-1 tornado USDA: No federal food aid will go out Nov. 1 ▶ 1:25 USDA: No federal food aid will go out Nov. 1 Car plows through Southwest Side bedroom ▶ 0:25 Car plows through Southwest Side bedroom Halloween season: How your brain turns fear into fun ▶ 1:46 Halloween season: How your brain turns fear into fun Part of East Commerce Street closed due to ‘weakened’ construction scaffolding ▶ 0:58 Part of East Commerce Street closed due to ‘weakened’ construction scaffolding 1-on-1 with Colin Allred, candidate for US Senate ▶ 0:41 1-on-1 with Colin Allred, candidate for US Senate Social Security recipients get a 2.8% cost-of-living boost in 2026, average of $56 per month ▶ 0:59 Social Security recipients get a 2.8% cost-of-living boost in 2026, average of $56 per month SAFD investigating after palm trees set on fire at PicaPica Plaza ▶ 0:40 SAFD investigating after palm trees set on fire at PicaPica Plaza James Talarico shares his favorite things about Texas ▶ 1:48 James Talarico shares his favorite things about Texas New Braunfels ISD libraries to reopen Monday, 81 books flagged for further review ▶ 1:31 New Braunfels ISD libraries to reopen Monday, 81 books flagged for further review Young victim of domestic violence home speaks up for children trapped in the cycle ▶ 1:06 Young victim of domestic violence home speaks up for children trapped in the cycle Family of former soldier nearly killed in 2017 hit-and-run crash wants prison time for driver ▶ 1:33 Family of former soldier nearly killed in 2017 hit-and-run crash wants prison time for driver What to know before attending ‘one of the busiest weekends of the year’ in downtown SA ▶ 0:49 What to know before attending ‘one of the busiest weekends of the year’ in downtown SA Man arrested, accused of murdering San Antonio boxer in 2019, SAPD says ▶ 1:25 Man arrested, accused of murdering San Antonio boxer in 2019, SAPD says Bexar County family survives drive-by shooting; their 16-year-old son named among suspects ▶ 2:08 Bexar County family survives drive-by shooting; their 16-year-old son named among suspects TCEQ approves wastewater facility permit over Helotes Creek watershed ▶ 2:16 TCEQ approves wastewater facility permit over Helotes Creek watershed Filmmaker Scott Duncan discusses upcoming documentary on brother Tim Duncan ahead of premiere ▶ 0:40 Filmmaker Scott Duncan discusses upcoming documentary on brother Tim Duncan ahead of premiere Business owner pleads guilty to stealing $50K from families who ordered cemetery headstones ▶ 1:05 Business owner pleads guilty to stealing $50K from families who ordered cemetery headstones Cost of convenience: Is it cheaper to shop curbside or in-store? ▶ 1:39 Cost of convenience: Is it cheaper to shop curbside or in-store? San Antonio woman says she’s still waiting for city to pay after crash with SAPD employee ▶ 1:20 San Antonio woman says she’s still waiting for city to pay after crash with SAPD employee 🦞 This is luxury on a bun — the Surf & Turf Burger from Ostra in downtown San Antonio 🤤 ▶ 0:34 🦞 This is luxury on a bun — the Surf & Turf Burger from Ostra in downtown San Antonio 🤤 Elsewhere Too scales back ‘family friendly’ hours after new location damaged during opening week ▶ 0:18 Elsewhere Too scales back ‘family friendly’ hours after new location damaged during opening week Kendall County Women’s Shelter expands services amid rising demand, funding challenges ▶ 0:37 Kendall County Women’s Shelter expands services amid rising demand, funding challenges Spurs still won’t say if relocation on the line as early voting for arena funding begins ▶ 0:59 Spurs still won’t say if relocation on the line as early voting for arena funding begins Celebrate the holiday season at The Rock at La Cantera ▶ 0:50 Celebrate the holiday season at The Rock at La Cantera Previous photo Next photo