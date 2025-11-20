Skip to main content
Business

US homes sales rose in October as homebuyers seized on declining mortgage rates

Alex Veiga

Associated Press

FILE - New construction homes and apartments are seen surrounding an older home on Friday, July 11, 2025, in Happy Valley, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File) (Jenny Kane, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes increased last month to the fastest pace since February as lower mortgage rates helped pull more homebuyers into the market.

Existing home sales rose 1.2% in October from the previous month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.10 million units, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday.

Sales climbed 1.7% compared with October last year. The latest sales figure topped the roughly 4.09 million pace economists were expecting, according to FactSet.

The national median sales price increased 2.1% in October from a year earlier to $415,200. That’s the 28th consecutive month that home prices have risen on an annual basis.

The U.S. housing market has been in a slump since 2022, when mortgage rates began climbing from historic lows. Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes sank last year to their lowest level in nearly 30 years.

Sales have remained sluggish this year, but have gotten a boost this fall as the average rate on a 30-year mortgage declined to its lowest level in more than a year.

Even so, affordability and uncertainty over the economy and job market remain significant hurdles for many aspiring homeowners after years of skyrocketing home prices.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

