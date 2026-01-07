Entertainment leaders amp up discussions about AI, creators and innovative tech at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS – The world’s largest tech showcase does not come without theatrics. Innovations and gadgets like a lollipop that sings to you as you consume it, a laundry-folding robot and a “smart” LEGO brick have stolen the spotlight so far at CES 2026. But underscoring this year’s programming is a strong focus on an industry that relies on a similar theatrical flair: entertainment.

More than 25 different panels and events related to the entertainment industry are on the schedule in Las Vegas, focusing on both the traditional studio side of the industry and the digital side driven by content creators. The programming has posed questions about the cinematic capabilities of AI, how advertising has been impacted by AI and the role the burgeoning creator economy plays in the larger entertainment landscape.

Recommended Videos

Artificial intelligence has long been a sticking point in Hollywood, and many creatives in the entertainment world have been reluctant to embrace the rapidly evolving technology and AI-powered tools. Outrage ensued when Tilly Norwood, an entirely AI-made character, debuted as the first “AI actor” in the fall. Questions about copyrighted characters, images and materials still loom large in conversations about AI. But many speakers in CES programming were optimistic about how the technology can be beneficial, and how AI could be used to help artists harness their creativity rather than stifle it or replace it.

“The tools that we create have unlocked something in us. It’s kind of flattened that bar in terms of what storytelling can be because anyone now can be a storyteller,” said Dwayne Koh, the head of creative at Leonardo.ai, during a Monday session on AI and creativity. “It levels the playing field, but it also makes it easier for people to tell stories that they always want(ed) to tell that they never could have the opportunity to tell.”

Others were quick to point out that Hollywood’s panic over emerging technology is not new.

“When we launched Photoshop in the ’90s, we were also getting pretty angry phone calls from creatives saying that we were destroying craft,” said Hannah Elsakr, Adobe’s vice president of generative AI new business ventures, at a Monday session focused on advertising.

“We’re in early days with AI. I’m not advocating for more cats jumping off diving boards in your feeds. I think it’s about high creativity and so the director, the artist, the actor is going to drive the high quality,” Elsakr continued. “Think of AI as another tool in the toolkit to make you drive that forward.”

Many conversations also centered on influencers and the growing legitimacy of internet-native creators and content in the traditional entertainment industry. The efficiency with which these creators work, sometimes because they are using AI-enabled tools, was a prime focus among many speakers.

Brad Haugen, the executive vice president of digital strategy and growth at Lionsgate and 3 Arts, said traditional media companies should welcome opportunities to work with creators and embrace their importance. “We have, potentially, the next great filmmaker, the next great TV showrunner, the next great digital entrepreneur,” he said. “Creators are not just there to market products. They’re not just there to do internet stuff. They’re actually the next Spike Jonze and the next Sofia Coppola.”

More entertainment-related programming is scheduled for Wednesday, with many sessions coming out of Variety’s Entertainment Summit at the showcase, including panels with leaders from Netflix, Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery and actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

In addition to formal programming, a host of entertainment-related products and services are on display at CES. An array of impressive televisions with advanced features, AI-powered smart headphones, a “stringless smart guitar” and even a “sound chair” that has built-in audio were among the innovations aimed at bringing AI and advanced tech to entertainment consumers.

Amazon also announced the rollout of Alexa.com this week, bringing its AI assistant to the web with a host of new features, including personalized movie and TV recommendations. It’s one of many features designed to enhance at-home viewing, including the previously announced feature that enables Alexa to jump to a specific scene you’re searching for with just a simple description.