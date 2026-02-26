A children's hospital is renamed for Dolly Parton and hopes to transform pediatric care in Tennessee

FILE - Dolly Parton speaks to a audience gathered o celebrate the expansion of the Imagination Library of Kentucky at the Lyric Theatre in Lexington, Ky., Aug. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

NEW YORK – Dolly Parton's name might inspire full-throated sing-a-longs to her working woman's anthem “9 to 5," or evoke memories of thrilling days spent at her Dollywood theme park.

Now, the Grammy-winning country music superstar is lending her name to a new cause: advancing pediatric health care in her home state. The East Tennessee Children's Hospital announced Thursday that it will now be known as Dolly Parton Children's Hospital.

“Ever since I've been in a position to do my part, to help others, I have tried to do just that. Especially when children and families need it most,” Parton said in a video announcement. "I've always believed that every child deserves a fair chance to grow up healthy, hopeful and surrounded with love.”

The impact of Parton's philanthropy is already felt across Tennessee and beyond. Her Imagination Library initiative reports to send 3 million free books every month to children whose parents request them. She donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University's Medical Center for research that helped produce Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine. And her charitable foundation provides numerous college scholarships and offers disaster relief.

Dolly Parton Children's Hospital did not share how much Parton donated as part of the naming announcement. But Matt Schaefer, its president and CEO, said her support would ensure “every child who walks through our doors receives the treatment they deserve.”

Adam Cook, the independent not-for-profit hospital's chief development and public affairs officer, said they would continue offering the same care that the community has come to expect. The gift “encourages us to continue to support our mission," he added.

“This is a generational collaboration that will transform pediatric care in this region,” Cook said in a statement to the Associated Press. “It will positively impact patients and families for decades to come.”

The support comes as rural hospital closures have left tens of millions of people with fewer health care options.

The East Tennessee Children's Hospital, now named after Parton, has operated with an “open-door” policy that no child would be denied care for their race, religion or ability to pay medical bills since it opened in 1937, according to its website. Its main campus in Knoxville, Tennessee is one of more than 20 locations across the eastern part of the state.

Parton said she is honored to support the hospital's doctors, nurses and team members — and invited the public to join her.

“I can’t do it all myself,” she said in the video.

