Skip to main content
Clear icon
97º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Man dead after multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 10, SAPD says
Off-duty SAPD sergeant put coach in headlock, fought parents after ejection from youth basketball game, footage shows
San Antonio just had its hottest February day in 30 years. Does this mean anything for our summer?
‘This isn’t political for me’: Husband of Rep. Tony Gonzales’ former aide says focus is on the facts
TIMELINE: Rep. Tony Gonzales’ relationship with staffer Regina Santos-Aviles
‘This is going too far’: Husband of Rep. Tony Gonzales’ former aide shares texts between his wife, congressman
Photos of Bill Clinton feature prominently in first batch of newly released Epstein files
Texts show Rep. Tony Gonzales asked for explicit photos from aide who later died by suicide
Man arrested after northeast Bexar County crash causes woman to have miscarriage, sheriff says
BCSO: Man arrested after narcotics found during federal warrant execution in northwest Bexar County

Business

FedEx says it will return to customers any refunds it gets back from Trump's illegal tariffs

Mae Anderson

Associated Press

1 / 2
FILE - The company logo is shown on a FedEx delivery van, Sept. 13, 2023, in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
FILE-A FedEx cargo plane is shown on the tarmac at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

FILE - The company logo is shown on a FedEx delivery van, Sept. 13, 2023, in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

NEW YORK – Delivery company FedEx said in a statement on Thursday that it will return any tariff refund it might get to shippers and customers who paid them.

The statement came after FedEx filed suit in the U.S. Court of International Trade to request a refund on what it paid for tariffs set by President Donald Trump under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. On Friday, the Supreme Court ruled that the IEEPA tariffs are illegal.

Recommended Videos

More than 1,000 companies have filed suit in the U.S. Court of International Trade in efforts to recoup costs from the illegal tariffs, including large U.S. corporations like Costco and Revlon.

“If refunds are issued to FedEx, we will issue refunds to the shippers and consumers who originally bore those charges,” FedEx said in a statement on Thursday. “When that will happen and the exact process for requesting and issuing refunds will depend in part on future guidance from the government and the court.”

The Supreme Court ruling did not address implementation of any system by which the companies and individuals who paid those tariffs could be refunded.

Setting up a system for refunds will likely be a lengthy process. On Tuesday, the libertarian-leaning Liberty Justice Center, which represented some of the original plaintiffs that were part of the Supreme Court decision, said it, along with co-counsel Neal Katyal, filed coordinated motions in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit as well as the U.S. Court of International trade, to help set in motion a process for refunds. A response from the government is due Friday.

“We are committed to transparency and will communicate clearly as additional direction becomes available from the U.S. government and the court,” FedEx's statement said.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...