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Venezuela tells UN court that mineral-rich part of Guyana was fraudulently taken in colonial era

Mike Corder

Associated Press

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FILE - The Essequibo River flows through Kurupukari crossing in Guyana, Nov. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Juan Pablo Arraez, File)
The logo of the International Court of Justice displayed on the judges' bench as the court opens a week of hearings in a border dispute dating back to the end of the 19th century between Guyana and Venezuela, in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, May 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Presiding Judge Yuji Iwasawa, fifth right, opens the court session of the International Court of Justice for a week of hearings in a border dispute dating back to the end of the 19th century between Guyana and Venezuela, in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, May 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Samuel Reinaldo Moncada Acosta, right, speaks to Venezuela's Foreign Affairs minister Yvan Gil Pinto as the International Court of Justice opens a week of hearings in a border dispute dating back to the end of the 19th century between Guyana and Venezuela, in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, May 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Guyana's Foreign Affairs minister Hugh Hilton Todd, right, and former Foreign Affairs minister Carl Greenidge, left, wait for the International Court of Justice to open a week of hearings in a border dispute dating back to the end of the 19th century between Guyana and Venezuela, in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, May 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

FILE - The Essequibo River flows through Kurupukari crossing in Guyana, Nov. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Juan Pablo Arraez, File)

THE HAGUE – Venezuela insisted Wednesday that a disputed mineral-rich region of Guyana was fraudulently taken in a 19th-century example of colonialism, arguing that a 1966 agreement and not the United Nations' highest court should finalize ownership of the territory.

The International Court of Justice is holding a week of hearings between the South American neighbors who both lay claim to the Essequibo region, which is rich in gold, diamonds, timber and other natural resources and is located close to massive offshore oil deposits.

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An 1899 decision by arbitrators from Britain, Russia and the United States drew the border along the Essequibo River largely in favor of Guyana. The U.S. represented Venezuela in part because the Venezuelan government had broken off diplomatic relations with Britain. Venezuela contends that the Americans and Europeans conspired to cheat the country out of its rightfully owned land.

Venezuela has considered Essequibo as its own since the Spanish colonial period when the jungle-draped region was within its boundaries. The country argues a 1966 agreement sealed in Geneva to resolve the dispute effectively nullified the 19th-century arbitration.

“Guyana presents itself as the true, legitimate heir to British and Dutch territories, but the reality is that it is the beneficiary of colonial dispossession, formalized through fraudulent arbitration. The Geneva Agreement seeks to correct this century-old injustice,” Venezuela's representative, Samuel Reinaldo Moncada Acosta, told the world court.

He said that Venezuela rejects the court's jurisdiction that was “erroneously imposed” in a 2020 decision and said the 1966 agreement “establishes a framework” for a negotiated resolution.

As hearings opened Monday, Guyana's foreign minister, Hugh Hilton Todd, told the panel of international judges that the dispute “has been a blight on our existence as a sovereign state from the very beginning.” He said that 70% of Guyana's territory is at stake.

The court, based in The Hague, is likely to take months to issue a final and legally binding ruling in the case.

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This story has been corrected to show that the first name of Guyana’s foreign minister is Hugh, not High.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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