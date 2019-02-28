Accenture Federal Services to expand operations in SA, add 500 new jobs

SAN ANTONIO - Accenture Federal Services plans to expand its San Antonio operations and add 500 new jobs to the community over the next four years, the San Antonio Economic Development Foundation announced Thursday.

The press release said the planned expansion will increase the company’s robust Advanced Technology Center operations in San Antonio, pending local incentive approvals.

“San Antonio is home to an exceptionally skilled and experienced technology workforce, and we look forward to welcoming 500 more of its members into the Accenture Federal family,” said John Goodman, Accenture Federal CEO, in the press release. “Our Advanced Technology Center combines the best of our technology-driven solutions and services under one roof. We are constantly innovating and evolving our business to bring the latest technology, leading approaches, and best talent to our federal clients, and we are excited for this new infusion of talent to join our team.”

The company presently employs more than 1,300 people at its two locations in San Antonio, and it now plans to invest $5 million during the next four years as part of the expansion.

“We are proud to support Accenture Federal Services’ expansion in San Antonio,” said Jenna Saucedo-Herrera, President and CEO of the San Antonio Economic Development Foundation. “This project represents how Team San Antonio works not only to attract new companies, but also to help existing corporations grow and succeed in our community.”

The San Antonio City Council will vote on March 7 on an incentive package to support Accenture Federal Service’s planned San Antonio expansion.

“San Antonio’s industry and workforce assets in cybersecurity cannot be duplicated outside of the nation’s capital region,” said Ron Nirenberg, Mayor of the City of San Antonio. “The opportunity is real for San Antonio to attract, retain and grow technology and cybersecurity hubs for major employers like Accenture Federal Services.”

Bexar County also is considering an incentives package to assist in the company’s growth, and it will be reviewed by the Commissioners Court on March 12.

