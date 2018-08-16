Lost Arts: Full-service gas station in Olmos Park brings back memories for customers

OLMOS PARK, Texas - Gus Velesiotis recalls moving from Greece in the '70s.

"Back then, the '70s, as a youngster, I loved the dream," Velesiotis said. "I didn't care about anything. I wanted to be in America. So, here I am."

After getting married, Velesiotis and his family decided to move to San Antonio in 1985 and the rest is history.

Velesiotis owns Olmos Park Chevron & Auto Center at the corner of Hildebrand and McCullough, one of the few full-service gas stations in the San Antonio area. He has been running the gas station for more than 25 years.

"A lot of people, they are busy. They have no time to check the oil. They have no time to check their tires," Velesiotis said.

The gas station offers an area where people can sit down and get something to drink while their car is being inspected.

Jose Perez, an employee, said the gas station offers more than just fuel.

"In the full service, we include the gasoline. We will check the tires for you. We will check all the fluids under the hood in order to be safe, clean the windshields as well -- whatever our customers need," Perez said.

Perez said while Velesiotis gets offers to renovate and change things, he remains true to his values.

"He could've upgraded to new gas pumps, but these (old gas pumps) create a lot of nostalgia. It makes a lot of our customers smile, and reminds them of the good old days," Perez said.

Lydia Rodriguez has been a customer for more than 20 years.

"The customer service is terrific," she said.

Velesiotis said as the times change, so does the business.

"The new high-tech game has changed the whole business. I don't see somebody's going to take over. I would like to see that," Velesiotis said.

Velesiotis has spent his life building the personal relationships that keep his gas station open.



"My business has been beautiful, success. I appreciate the people. And I will try my best to always serve my community," he said.

