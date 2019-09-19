WATCH LIVE: Truck maker Navistar to build production facility in SA, create 600 new jobs

SAN ANTONIO - Navistar, a manufacturer of commercial vehicles and diesel engines, has announced plans to build a production facility in South San Antonio, according to a press release.

Navistar International Corporation plans to invest more than $250 million and the new facility will create approximately 600 jobs for the area. The investment is contingent on finalization of various incentive packages, the press release said.

MORE BUSINESS NEWS: Toyota to invest $391 million to expand San Antonio plant

"Over the last five years, Navistar has made significant investments to improve our position in the market," said Troy Clarke, Navistar chairman, president and chief executive officer in the press release. "This investment will create a benchmark assembly facility to improve quality, lower costs and provide capacity to support anticipated industry growth, as well as market share gains."

The company said the new San Antonio site will be located along I-35, which links Navistar's southern United States and Mexico supply bases.

"This investment by Navistar is paramount to Texas' success in growing our diverse and highly skilled manufacturing workforce," said Gov. Greg Abbott. "The Lone Star State is the new frontier in innovation and I am confident that this partnership will usher in even greater economic prosperity for our state."

Navistar plans to break ground on the property later this year and anticipates production to begin approximately 24 months later.

"We are so proud to have a company like Navistar, a leader in vehicle innovation, in San Antonio," said Mayor Ron Nirenberg. "It shows that our strategy to grow our advanced manufacturing sector is working."

An official announcement will take place at 10:30 a.m. Those expected to speak include:

Nelson Wolff, Bexar County judge

Ron Nirenberg, City of San Antonio mayor

Rebecca Viagran, City of San Antonio City Council District 3

Pete Flores, Texas state senator, District 19

Robert Puente, CEO, SAWS

Frank Almaraz, Chief administrative & business development officer, CPS Energy

Moderated by Jenna Saucedo-Herrera, CEO, SAEDF

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.