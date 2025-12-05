At KSAT12, the Graham Media Group-owned news and information hub in San Antonio, TX, our commitment lies in crafting and delivering news that truly connects with our communities across platforms. With this mission at our core, we are looking for an Executive Reporter who will bring energy, passion and leadership experience to San Antonio. The ideal candidate is someone who thrives on coaching and mentoring journalists. We want someone to help enrich and accurately represent our community across all platforms, broadcast, streaming, digital and social media. Breaking away from the traditional constraints of television news, we are searching for an individual ready to pivot seamlessly between helping lead the charge on gathering news for our broadcasts and digital platforms and updating our live stream audience in real-time.

POSITION OVERVIEW

As the Executive Reporter, you will help lead our mission in storytelling by working with and coaching multimedia journalists and reporters. You’ll also organize and coordinate the Content Center staff to facilitate the strongest, most impactful daily news coverage on multiple platforms.

Joining the KSAT12 team, you’ll have the opportunity to work in a dynamic, fast-paced environment while immersing yourself in the vibrant community. You’ll inspire and mentor talent at all levels to find creative ways to grow their skills.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Lead, develop, and enhance the storytelling skills and abilities of all reporters and MMJs in the station.

Collaborate with other newsroom leaders to consistently execute the content strategy through authentic, meaningful storytelling.

Oversee the writing of stories for all platforms; provide timely feedback to foster continuous improvement.

Develop and supervise effective workflow strategies and procedures for multiple news programs and outlets.

Ensure that all content adheres to journalistic standards and ethical guidelines.

Deliver a vision and create trust among reporters, photographers, and newsroom staff.

Manage daily editorial flow, including assigning multi-media journalists, photojournalists, and Content Center staff to cover daily news stories and events.

Supervise and schedule assignment desk and reporting staff.

Assist editorial staff in developing all news coverage plans.

Perform other duties as assigned.

KEY QUALIFICATIONS:

A college degree in Journalism, Communications, or a related field.

Experience in various reporting formats, including experimental video strategies and non-traditional storytelling techniques.

A history of original enterprise reporting that demonstrates an impact on the community.

Familiarity with multimedia storytelling, including using graphics and data to enhance stories.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Demonstrated expertise in storytelling

Knowledge and demonstration of editorial judgment, journalistic ethics and libel laws

Curiosity for the community, city, state, and world we report on daily

Deep understanding of the content strategy

Location: KSAT12

1408 N St Mary’s St San Antonio, TX 78215

To apply: Please submit your updated resume and application to:

Jace Larson, News Director

jlarson@ksat.com

Click HERE to download and complete employment application.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications, and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

KSAT12 is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT12 will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

No Phone Calls Please