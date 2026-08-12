You’re not just someone who posts content — you’re the person who makes people stop scrolling and creates the videos that get people talking.

KSAT12 San Antonio is looking for a Digital Content Marketer. As KSAT12’s Digital Content Marketer, you’ll be the driving creative force behind San Antonio’s most trusted news brand. This isn’t a behind-the-scenes role. You’ll ideate, shoot, edit, and publish content that reaches real audiences every single day — across breaking news, weather, special investigations, live events, and branded campaigns. If you live on social, obsess over trends, and know exactly why some content pops and other content dies, we want to meet you.

What you’ll own

Concept, shoot, and edit short-form videos and graphics for TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and OTT platforms — from breaking news coverage to branded campaigns.

Monitor platform trends in real time and translate them into content strategies that grow reach and engagement across all KSAT12 social channels.

Design thumb-stopping graphics using Adobe Creative Suite that stop the scroll and drive clicks.

Pull and analyze performance reports on posts, digital ad buys, and campaigns — turning data into smarter content decisions.

Build and launch promotional campaigns for special programs, investigations, events, and breaking stories.

Represent KSAT12 at external marketing events and help coordinate on-the-ground promotion.

What we’re looking for

Required

2–3 years of social media or content creation experience

Strong video editing skills (Final Cut, Avid, After Effects, CapCut, or similar)

Deep fluency in TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook

Sharp, creative writing with a strong news sense

Self-starter mentality — you don’t wait to be told what’s trending

Bonus points

College degree in communications, journalism, marketing, or related field

Adobe Photoshop and graphic design experience

Familiarity with paid social and audience targeting

Experience in a broadcast or newsroom environment

You’ll thrive here if you...

Know what’s trending before it trends

Can flip from funny to breaking news in minutes

Treat every post like it’s your best work

Geek out over analytics

Work well under deadline pressure

Love San Antonio and local storytelling

Interested candidates, please submit your resume, cover letter and examples of social media campaigns or creative content you’ve led to:

Nate Mills, Director of Marketing

nmills@ksat.com

KSAT12

1408 N St Mary’s

San Antonio, TX 78215

KSAT 12 is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT 12 will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.