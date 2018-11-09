Consumer

Adulting Hacks: Buying a car

SAN ANTONIO - Purchasing a vehicle can be an exciting time, but it can also be a very stressful one. 

AAA offers some advice to make the experience a little less painful.

  • Set a budget and stick to it.

When you walk into a dealership, you may be overwhelmed by the options.  If you're not careful, you could end up spending more than you planned.

  • Certain times of the year are better than others to buy a car.

July through October is a good time to buy a car, because dealerships are getting ready for next year's models.  The end of the year is another good time to buy a vehicle.  That's when car dealerships are slow and salespeople are trying to hit year-end quotas.

  • There is a best time of the month to buy.

Many dealerships set monthly quotas, so the end of the month may be a good time to buy.

  • There is also a best time of the week to buy.

AAA recommends walking into a dealership Saturday morning.  There may be an incentive for the salespeople to make the first sale of the weekend.  Also, if you walk in on a Sunday afternoon, salespeople may be trying to make their weekend numbers.

  • When you've decided to make a purchase, get the salesperson's best offer in writing.

Once you have a deal in writing, say you're going to think about it.  This may incentivize that salesperson to sweeten the deal.

 

