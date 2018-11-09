Adulting Hacks: Buying a car

SAN ANTONIO - Purchasing a vehicle can be an exciting time, but it can also be a very stressful one.

AAA offers some advice to make the experience a little less painful.

Set a budget and stick to it.

When you walk into a dealership, you may be overwhelmed by the options. If you're not careful, you could end up spending more than you planned.

Certain times of the year are better than others to buy a car.

July through October is a good time to buy a car, because dealerships are getting ready for next year's models. The end of the year is another good time to buy a vehicle. That's when car dealerships are slow and salespeople are trying to hit year-end quotas.

There is a best time of the month to buy.

Many dealerships set monthly quotas, so the end of the month may be a good time to buy.

There is also a best time of the week to buy.

AAA recommends walking into a dealership Saturday morning. There may be an incentive for the salespeople to make the first sale of the weekend. Also, if you walk in on a Sunday afternoon, salespeople may be trying to make their weekend numbers.

When you've decided to make a purchase, get the salesperson's best offer in writing.

Once you have a deal in writing, say you're going to think about it. This may incentivize that salesperson to sweeten the deal.

What are Adulting Hacks?

KSAT News at 9 features a segment called Adulting Hacks, in which experts offer advice on a range of topics that affect your everyday life.

