Adulting Hacks: Buying a car

SAN ANTONIO - Purchasing a vehicle can be an exciting time, but it can also be a very stressful one.
AAA offers some advice to make the experience a little less painful.
- Set a budget and stick to it.
When you walk into a dealership, you may be overwhelmed by the options. If you're not careful, you could end up spending more than you planned.
- Certain times of the year are better than others to buy a car.
July through October is a good time to buy a car, because dealerships are getting ready for next year's models. The end of the year is another good time to buy a vehicle. That's when car dealerships are slow and salespeople are trying to hit year-end quotas.
- There is a best time of the month to buy.
Many dealerships set monthly quotas, so the end of the month may be a good time to buy.
- There is also a best time of the week to buy.
AAA recommends walking into a dealership Saturday morning. There may be an incentive for the salespeople to make the first sale of the weekend. Also, if you walk in on a Sunday afternoon, salespeople may be trying to make their weekend numbers.
- When you've decided to make a purchase, get the salesperson's best offer in writing.
Once you have a deal in writing, say you're going to think about it. This may incentivize that salesperson to sweeten the deal.
What are Adulting Hacks?
KSAT News at 9 features a segment called Adulting Hacks, in which experts offer advice on a range of topics that affect your everyday life.
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.