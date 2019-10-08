Impostor calls threaten to cancel Social Security benefits

SAN ANTONIO - Do not press one. That's the instruction from the Federal Trade Commission as it warns about a new twist on the old Social Security Administration scam.

The ruse begins with an auto dialed call with a voice telling folks their SSA benefits are about to be canceled and to speak with someone, just press one.

Doing so will only connect you to an impostor who will then try to trick you out of your money or information.

The real Social Security Administration says it will never call to threaten a person's benefits nor tell people to send money by wire, gift card or otherwise.

If you get one of these calls, the FTC advises you hang up, warn your friends and neighbors and report it to the FTC.

The SSA scam is the number one scam being reported to the FTC now. Nearly 73,000 reports about the fraudulent calls have been reported in the first six months of this year with losses of $17 million, according to the FTC.

Apple iPhones take No. 1 CR spot

Two of Apple's newest iPhones released last month took top spots in Consumer Reports ratings.

After testing, Consumer Reports named the iPhone 11 Pro Max its highest-rated smartphone. The iPhone 11 Pro came in second.

Minor improvements to some key features helped Apple knock Samsung Galaxy's S10-plus out of the number one spot.

"The iPhone 11 Pro Max as the best battery life out of all of the phones in our ratings," said Consumer Reports tech editor Bree Fowler. "It lasted 40.5 hours on a single charge."

The three rear cameras also performed well, delivering quality still and video images.

The new iPhones don't come cheap.

The 11 Pro Max starts at $1,100, and the 11 Pro starts at $1,000.

