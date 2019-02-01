First IRS refunds expected next week

SAN ANTONIO - The Internal Revenue Service, which is dealing with a big backlog after the federal government shutdown, said it expects the first refunds to go out next week.

"Although we face various near- and long-term challenges, our employees are committed to doing everything we can to help taxpayers and get refunds out quickly," IRS Commissioner Church Rettig said.

Most refunds are expected to be issued within 21 days unless a return requires additional review, according to the IRS.

To speed up the process, the IRS recommends filing electronically and using direct deposit.

April 15 remains the deadline for most people.

While much of the IRS was shut down for 35 days, scammers did not take a break. In fact, with so many federal phones going unanswered during the shutdown, the phones at the local Better Business Bureau rang even more.

"We have seen an increase in scams due to the shutdown, said Jason Meza, of the San Antonio Better Business Bureau office.

Meza said the bureau saw an uptick in complaints about suspicious emails.

The IRS has warned about fraudulent emails impersonating the IRS. The email includes an attachment labeled "tax transcripts," which went opened, infects the computer with malware.

The prolific scam involving fake phone calls purported to be from an IRS agent also continues. The scam involves impersonators threatening the taxpayer with arrest if they don't make immediate payment for supposed back taxes.

"The best thing to do (is) hang up the phone," Meza said. "End the call and don't offer any information."

Taxpayers getting refunds are also urged to file early to beat ID thieves who might file a fake return and steal the refund.

There's another reason to file early: Another possible shutdown looms.

